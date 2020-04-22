According to Meteorologist Johnny Parker of Smithville, heavy rain and severe weather threat is expected late Wednesday evening through Thursday. This will be an overnight threat for most people across Mississippi.
His current thoughts are:
Storms forming over eastern Texas and western Louisiana Wednesday will likely congeal into a strong squall line and/or linear MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) and will continue eastward during the overnight hours. Given that this line of storms should remain strong and not weaken much, the potential is there for widespread damaging winds and a few embedded isolated tornadoes.
* Primary threats: Large hail, widespread damaging winds to 70 mph and tornadoes.
* General Storm Timing: 9 p.m. Wednesday evening through 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
* Total Rainfall Amounts: 2 to 3 inches with locally 3+. Localized flash flooding is likely, especially given the recent rainfall the area has already received.