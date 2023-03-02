On top of the severe weather/tornado threat the region is under Thursday, a heavy rain threat is expected to evolve as well.
Severe weather threat continues for Thursday
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible on tonight into Friday morning mainly for areas along and north of I-40. All of this combined with saturated soils could cause flash flooding in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Amory
61°F
Rain
61°F / 61°F
8 AM
62°F
9 AM
63°F
10 AM
64°F
11 AM
66°F
12 PM
68°F
Latest News
- Early morning pursuit ends with felony charges
- Lady Panthers fall to New Albany on late PK goal
- 2,700 people without jobs after United Furniture terminates workforce
- Community coming together to support United employees
- Daily Journal wins 44 awards, named best large newspaper in Mississippi
- Panthers claim the sweep to secure Class 3A state title
- Louisiana man convicted of crossing state lines for sex with minor
- Consequences of the count: Smithville census shows significant decrease. Officials disagree
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.