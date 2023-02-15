A potentially significant severe weather event remains on tap from late Wednesday evening through Thursday across North Mississippi.
The primary threats are large hail to golf ball size, damaging winds to 70 mph and a few strong tornadoes. The total rainfall through Thursday will range from 2 to 4 inches, with locally 4+. Isolated to widely scattered flash flooding is possible given the still saturated grounds.
The North Mississippi storm timing is 6 p.m. Wednesday through 2 p.m. Thursday. Additional storms are possible through 6 p.m. Thursday, but it is contingent upon atmospheric conditions recovering from the early day convection.
The North Mississippi severe storm timing is 8 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday.
I'm more concerned about the Wednesday night through 6 a.m. Thursday timeframe for severe weather, including tornadoes.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Tuesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday morning and continue rising to 13.9 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
