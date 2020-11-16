ABERDEEN – During Nov. 6’s board of supervisors meeting, Sheriff Kevin Crook asked board members for ideas pertaining to his department’s fleet of vehicles. Many of the existing vehicles are older and posing mechanical costs, while more new vehicles will be arriving soon.
“We started with 67 vehicles and we’re trying to get down to operating 55. We are at 53 right now and about to get 11 in, so we’ll have nine to sell,” he said, adding he wants to also sell Dodge Chargers from the fleet.
He suggested purchasing better quality used Chevy Tahoes with revenue from the sale. He said the Ford Crown Victorias don’t have as many mechanical costs like the Chargers do.
Crook also asked about how to proceed with state reimbursements related to training, as it pertains to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office budget.
“It’s $7,200 in training we’re paying out this month. We had five correction officers go through school to get certified. Four of those were here before I got here and never got trained, and the window was down to nothing so we got them certified first. Then Kyle Knight graduated from the academy,” he said.
The state reimburses the MCSO for all of the training. Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said the board doesn’t normally amend revenue.
“If you wind up going over the reimbursement amount, we can amend that at the end of the year,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
“The good news is everyone in need of certification has been certified,” Crook said.
In other business, the board approved to advertise the garbage pickup schedule for Thanksgiving. For residents of the county and Amory who have their garbage picked up on Thursdays, it will be collected the following Monday, Nov. 30, instead.
In a separate garbage-related issue, supervisors met with representatives from Three Rivers Planning and Development District in executive session to discuss matters dealing with citizens who had experienced issues with delinquent garbage bills linked to their properties.
Since Three Rivers began using the LexisNexis system in previous years, an increasing number of delinquent bills have been found. Several residents have recently shared concerns about not being able to purchase license plates through the county because of a hold stemming from such liens.
Supervisors approved to receive and file letters from the Mississippi Department of Revenue approving tax exemptions for Tronox LLC and Behold Washington, LLC’s Amory and Smithville locations. These three exemptions were not included on the list approved at the board’s Nov. 2 meeting.
In other business, the board approved an order authorizing board president Fulton Ware to sign a county request for approval to purchase computers and software for court through the CARES Act. Boozer said there’s no match involved, but the county will be reimbursed for the expense.
During his input, county administrator Bob Prisock gave a vehicle update about trucks for the supervisors, saying they should arrive soon.
Supervisors discussed the opportunity to retain an existing fuel tank at the Monroe County Airport but its manager, Wes Kirkpatrick, said he wasn’t interested. The board decided to formally decline the offer.