ABERDEEN – During his input at Nov. 20’s board of supervisors meeting, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook updated board members on a couple of missing persons cases his department is working.
“We found Mike Brown. That was a huge weight off our shoulders. There were thousands of man hours expended following leads that, for the most part, were not true, but they had to be looked into,” he said.
Brown was reported missing on July 9, and authorities are confident remains found Nov. 15 in the Bigbee/Cason community approximately a half-mile from his home are his.
Crook is revisiting another missing person case dating to 2019.
“Hopefully, we’ll have something to report on that. There’s a lot of other stuff going on,” he said.
In other business, county administrator Bob Prisock updated supervisors on prospects of a permanent driver service office for Monroe County motorists. He read a letter that did not offer any encouragement.
“The state wishes to expand digital service instead of establishing more physical facilities at this time,” he said.
Board attorney David Houston passed along a letter received by Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer from the Department of the U.S. Army regarding a forthcoming inspection of the former Gulf Ordnance Plant in Prairie, where munitions were made during World War II.
“They advised that they may come and look at it to see if anything needs remediating,” he said. “They will talk to the board before they do anything to let us know what’s going on and make us a part of the process.”
Supervisors opened bids for a variety of items ranging from nine months’ worth of materials for the road department to new vehicles for the sheriff’s department. All bids for the road department materials were taken under advisement.
A single bid for SUVs for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was received from Clark Ford in the amount of $35,633 per vehicle. Paperwork was approved to proceed with ordering the vehicles even though only one bid was received.
The board also accepted financial disbursements for supplies and equipment from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.
A resolution authorizing the execution of a local cooperation agreement and right of entry with the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District was approved for cleanout work from storm damage along McKinley Creek and work on tributaries to James Creek and Shoaf Creek.
“The cleanout work on the creeks improves drainage on surrounding private property, as well as the shoaling that occurs in the main channels,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West. “Previous work on Wilson Creek had a positive effect on neighboring properties. It’s a cyclical effect.”
West requested that the board send condolences to the family of the late Brent Coleman, who served as Aberdeen police chief for several years, as the meeting was adjourned.