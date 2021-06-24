ABERDEEN – A 27-year-old Aberdeen man was killed following an early Thursday morning shooting, and a man has been charged with murder.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Jamie Smith Young was the victim. The time of the call was 2:14 a.m. at 601 N Matubba St.
Acting Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Dobbins said 24-year-old Terrance Smith of Aberdeen was arrested and charged in the case.
As of Thursday morning, Smith's bond was not set.
According to a press release from Gurley, Monroe County 911 was called by the resident of the address to report that his nephew had been shot by someone who came into the house.
Young was dead at scene from apparent gunshot wound, according to Gurley.
His body will be sent to State Medical Examiner in the coming weeks for autopsy when space is available.
This case was the second fatal shooting in Aberdeen this month. On June 15, two men were charged with murder after a shooting alongside Hickory Street.