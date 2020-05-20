As local business owners are even more dependent on the support of customers following weeks of having their doors closed due to statewide orders, local municipalities are reliant on the sales tax revenue they generate.
For Amory, 23 percent of the total revenue relies on sales tax.
“When you shop local, you’re not just purchasing local. You’re helping fund a family, who then turns around and spends it back local. It’s such a good circle. Most of our places who are locally owned are families and they rely on it. It helps them pay their sales tax, their property tax, their real property tax. Maybe they sink more money into their business and when they do that, it helps with their assessed value of property, which helps us too,” said Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan.
Aberdeen’s budget relies on the roughly 16 percent derived from sales tax.
“Sixty seven cents of a dollar stays in your hometown. Our businesses are the heart of our town,” said Aberdeen City Clerk Jackie Benson. “It’s your brick and mortars that sponsor events for the city and school functions. Support your local hometown. This is your hometown. You pay your taxes here. Your families live here. The tax dollars go to support police and fire protection.”
Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham thinks surges of business at Dollar General, Piggly Wiggly and Hometown Market helped make up the difference for stores forced to close their doors to customers during the statewide shelter-in-place order. She added business is booming at retailers since they reopened.
Morgan and Benson agreed grocery stores sales will help keep cities’ sales tax figures afloat.
Morgan recently had a Zoom meeting with representatives of the Mississippi State Extension Service, the Mississippi Department of Revenue and economists guessing of how the pandemic will impact sales tax. A minimum 7.6 percent decrease in tax revenue is anticipated for the second quarter of 2020.
Compared to April, May and June of 2019’s figure of $503,313.32, a 7.6 percent decrease for Amory equals approximately $38,000, or a fully equipped police vehicle.
Whereas some cities have furloughed city employees in anticipation of sales tax revenue loss, no Monroe County municipality has taken the same action. However, Aberdeen and Amory are under spending freezes for the time being.
For Amory, the purchase of two new police vehicles and much-needed extrication equipment for the fire department is on hold due to uncertainty of sales tax revenue.
As local restaurants and retailers switched gears to curbside and delivery through the shelter-in-place order, many came up with creative ideas, which helped continue to generate sales tax.
“Had it not been for our restaurants here doing that kind of stuff, it would’ve cut sales tax even more. They stepped up and did something different,” Morgan said.
Benson agreed creative business tactics helped.
“I think because we’re a small town, it’s not going to be as bad as some of these other cities since they live off their sale tax. Our biggest thing here is our grocery stores. The restaurants we have thought outside of the box to continue to operate,” Benson said.
One factor contributing towards budgets is fines. Benson said in March, $4,500 in fines was sent to the state and in April, $739 was sent.
March’s Mississippi Department of Revenue report is reflective of February tax money received by March 14. Out of the total of an approximated total calculation of $891,000, Amory received nearly $160,000.
According to Aberdeen Comptroller Karen Crump, the city received approximately $830,000 in sales tax for the end of the 2019 fiscal year budget, which was a slight decrease from the predicted $835,000.
“So far we’re at $472,000 through seven months of reporting,” she said. “It’s been running between $65,000 and $70,000 for the past few months.”
Forecasting the next fiscal year
Cities will begin hosting workshops in the summer months for their upcoming fiscal year budgets.
Morgan expects a new line item for the Fiscal Year ‘20-’21 budget dedicated to personal protective equipment (PPE). Since March, the City of Amory purchased more than $7,000 for gloves, PPE, hand sanitizer, Lysol, bleach and wipes, which wasn’t budgeted.
“That [budget] line that otherwise may have not existed will have to be created,” she said. “There’s no way you could’ve known it was coming. The only people who apparently knew it was coming, the World Health Organization, didn’t think to tell Amory.”
She is applying for an Assistance for Firefighters Grant to provide equipment, adding a respirator kit is $1,400, and to equip all the members of the Amory Fire Department would be roughly $35,000.
Several cities throughout the state, such as Aberdeen, have special diversions for tourism, park and recreation and economic development. Amory is on track to have a December referendum for a restaurant and lodging tax, with the extra sales tax going towards the city’s parks and recreation department.
While shopping online doesn’t generate nearly the amount of revenue shopping local does, Mississippi cities and counties receive payments for infrastructure improvements through the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act.
Amory’s first payment in January was roughly $34,000 for six months, a small fraction compared to sales tax revenue for the first quarter of 2020.
“Just make sure when you purchase things from Amazon, if it calculates based off your location, make sure it’s your address in Amory. If you ship it to your work and work in another city, use your home address,” said Morgan, adding online shopping isn’t nearly as impactful as shopping local.