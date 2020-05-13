Due to Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order restricting foot traffic inside local shops and restaurant dining rooms for weeks, their owners are in need of your support just as much as you’re in need of some retail therapy and a sit down meal cooked by someone else.
“These are our neighbors and our church family, and this [pandemic] proves we don’t have to go to Tupelo,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett. “If I need something in the middle of the night, I bet [The Blue Owl owner] Shelly Bowen would open. You can’t get that from Belk. This is the way things used to be like when the pharmacist would open up late for you. These people would do anything you needed.”
Since February 2013, Tara Farnham’s Amory store, Corner Flowers and Gifts, has helped brighten special moments in people’s lives. Because of the cancellations of weddings and Amory, Hatley and Smithville’s proms, first-time and long-time customers have helped to alleviate part of a loss of her flower inventory.
“We put [the flowers] on Facebook and had a good many people buy and purchase just to help out. Several wouldn’t have gotten flowers but called and said, ‘I saw what you had and would like to get some for the house just to help you out.’ That did help some, but we still lost a lot of inventory,” said Farnham, adding some people wanted to send flowers to loved ones and acquaintances just to help support her business.
Corner Flowers and Gifts had previous commitments to provide arrangements for seven weddings in the past two months that were forced to cancel or reschedule because of the pandemic. Most of the couples have opted for smaller weddings instead of rescheduling them for later dates.
Through what she earns at Corner Flowers and Gifts, Farnham helps spoil her two grandchildren, who are 1 and 3.
“Our small businesses, and our Amory businesses, are the ones that are here for us year round. They’re our families and neighbors we know, and we need to support them. They’re always there for us. When we need anything to put on an event downtown or some activity, it’s always the business owners and merchants involved that make it happen. Now it’s our time to be there for them,” said Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict.
Amory Main Street has taken direction from Mississippi Main Street in efforts to promote shopping local such as Spend $30 on the 30th promotions in March and April.
“Thirty dollars doesn’t seem like much, but not only is it helping the business owners by spending it in their stores and giving them hope, it makes them know they’re being supported and reminds them that we are being supportive and we’re all going through this together. It lets the business owners know they’re still thought of and needed more than anything,” Benedict said.
Amory Main Street plans to host virtual promotions and a Loyal to Local summer series in upcoming weeks to help business owners adjust to normal.
“We’re going to give people reasons to stay local and make Amory the place where they want to eat, shop and play this summer,” Benedict said.
The Cottage Tea Room in Aberdeen has kept four of its five employees through the pandemic, and that employee returned to work this week. The popular restaurant has adjusted to curbside service, even though it’s been difficult.
“This is the hardest thing we’ve had to do but once we got adjusted, we’ve been rolling since then,” said owner Susan Langford, who added after dining room restrictions are lifted, many of her regular customers don’t plan on returning for dine-in until the threat of COVID-19 has passed. “It’s a hardship, and they want to get out. We have one table called the Country Club table because you never know who will be sitting at that table. This is a meeting place for everybody. We really miss our customers.”
She urges people to support local businesses as tax dollars come back to benefit Aberdeen, Amory and Monroe County.
“When there are so many different businesses out there in need, shop local. It’s what keeps jobs in Monroe County,” Langford said. “We’re going to hang in and be there for as long as we can. I get on Facebook on Sunday mornings to say thank everybody for keeping us open for another week. We could’ve shut down but we haven’t.”
Through the shelter-in-place order, several retailers had to improvise by offering online sales and since reopening at a 50-percent capacity, sales have continued to be promising.
“Some of them have said they’ve had the best day they’ve had. They’re really pleased about the response they’ve had because everyone has supported them,” Tackett said. “We want them to shop local because we want our towns to continue to operate. They’re really doing a great job in following instructions. People have really reached out and bought from our stores.”
Benedict added Amory Main Street is investing in hand sanitizer stations. This year’s façade grant applications will go out in late May, and the Amory Main Street Board of Directors is considering revamping the process to offer small business relief and recovery grants. Anyone interested in donating to help the recovery grants may contact Amory Main Street at 256-8700.