AMORY – Juniors and seniors from Aberdeen, Amory, Hamilton, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville were able to network with college and industry representatives Feb. 17 through Monroe County’s inaugural college and career showcase, which was held at the National Guard Armory.
It was originally planned to be held at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center but was relocated to a bigger space due to demand.
“Our plan was always for it to be for all of the Monroe County schools, and we had so many businesses and colleges say they want to come and we couldn’t accommodate in that building and somebody made the call to the National Guard, and they’ve been amazing,” said Nettleton High School Amy Alexander.
Students staggered by schools throughout the morning to find out more information about regional college and career opportunities.
Amory High School senior Brianna Leon is still weighing options for college and career plans, and the showcase gave her the opportunity to discover other opportunities.
“I was actually leaning towards journalism and reporting, so this is helping me see there are more options out there in the medical field because those are a lot more needed. If journalism doesn’t work out, I can always come to one of these professions,” she said.
While Leon’s mind was set on one particular college, the showcase offered her other contenders to consider.
Alexander said the National Guard Armory was not able to accommodate all of the requests it received from participants and expects more growth with future events. It’s was as beneficial to students as it was to employers.
“Being here is a good opportunity for future employees to get a taste of the industry that is in Monroe County, and it also gives us the opportunity to share what kind of skills are needed to come into our industries. It’s a great opportunity for us to see the kids and for the kids to see us,” said Kemira plant manager Mickey Gray.
He said Kemira’s needs include science, technology, engineering and math-geared skills.
Avid Boats already collaborates with local career and technology centers and high schools, and the showcase offered another avenue to meet face-to-face with students.
“Some kids aren’t ready for college, and we feel like the skilled labor is where we need to concentrate. We have a lack of welders, painters and other types of skilled labor positions. If we can spark their interest before they get out of school, they can remember that we came and participated and started that relationship with them,” said Pat Golson, human resource manager of Avid Boats.
In addition to learning about career sectors, students learned soft skills.
“They can learn the importance of handshaking and eye contact and some of those soft skills a lot of our students seem to be missing. This will give them some experience in a semi-professional atmosphere that they’re not exposed to regularly,” said Hatley career coach Amie Prewett.
All-in-all, more than 900 students attended the event.
“I’m glad to see this will be a success. You look at the kids and how they’re engaged and how they’ll have an opportunity to participate. The career coaches are here to give the best information to students to help them with their career paths,” said David Kitchens, Three Rivers Planning and Development District career coach manager.