ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert and his two brothers, who are Itawamba County natives, all started their law enforcement careers at the same time. While his brothers went the Mississippi Highway Patrol route, he started with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department in 1982 before ultimately joining the Aberdeen Police Department 11 years later.
After several times running for police chief throughout the years, his goal of leading the department came true last week. Shumpert defeated Tony Tillman in July 27’s runoff for the special election to fill the seat previously held by Henry Randle, who passed away from cancer in May.
Shumpert received 860 votes, or 52 percent, compared to Tillman’s 799 votes, or 48 percent. There were a total of 1,526 election day ballots, 135 absentees and one affidavit.
Police visibility and treating people fairly are two of Shumpert’s approaches in running his department. He treats his job as a law enforcement officer as professionally as possible.
“When I’m at work, it’s all business, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. That’s the only way they see me is all business. If I come up on a scene and something’s going on, I’m not going to have time to just stop and talk because I’m there to do a job. After the job is done, it’s different but when you get there, you’re there to do your job.
“We’re not out here to harass anybody but we are here to get out and enforce the law. That’s how it’s going to be,” he said.
He shared his thoughts about being elected during his swearing in ceremony last week.
“This has been a long time coming for me. It’s something I feel I’m put here for, and I promise you I’ll do the best I can, I will not disgrace you and I’ll be a police chief for all,” he said after being sworn in by Judge Mike Malski July 28.
Later in the day, he shared goals for the new position and his approach for moving the Aberdeen Police Department forward for the rest of the term.
“One of his biggest goals is getting the department in order, repairing our community relations and moving forward from there. There are a lot of things we need to work on. We’ve got some good guys here, and they just need a little bit of guidance to get where we need to be and make it a great department – one the citizens are proud of,” he said.
Shumpert wants to build more of a family culture within the department and mold officers for their law enforcement careers.
“When you’re out here now, you’ve got to depend on the person you’re working with. You’ve got to know without a doubt that person out there with you has got your back,” he said.
As chief, he plans on holding officers accountable for their actions.
Addressing concerns
While campaigning for office, the most frequent complaint he received from citizens centered on illegal street racing.
“These youngsters just don’t understand how dangerous it is,” he said. “Anything could happen, but they think they’re just having fun.”
His approach to curbing the issue is providing more police visibility.
“There are ways to stop it without having to chase them halfway across the country. You see them going to line up somewhere before they cut up anyway. You can ride by there and get the tag numbers. You can video those vehicles sitting there and go from there,” he said.
Younger people driving ATVs on city streets is another concern citizens have expressed, and Shumpert said many times it falls back on them not driving them sensibly. He said by law, adults can drive side-by-sides on streets if they obey laws and give hand signals when turning. With children driving recklessly on ATVs, more parental supervision is needed.
“Abide by the law, and that’s the main issue. Many of them are speeding and just showing out. That’s the whole thing…people say harassment. If you’re not breaking the law, nobody’s going to bother you. Plain and simple,” he said.
He said having street racers’ vehicles and ATVs driven by children towed is another way to address the problems, adding the situations are accidents waiting to happen.
The former Itawamba County and Monroe County deputy has relationships with other agencies and believes working with them is the only way to clear up several issues in the city.
“Most of your drugs come in on the highway from out in the county. Either way it goes, they’re coming in on the roads – highways, county roads, so if we don’t work together, we’ll never stop it. That’s my goal – we all work together. It’s not about taking credit, it’s about getting the job done,” he said.
He said Aberdeen’s biggest drug issue is fentanyl, adding approximately 10 people overdosed last year within three to four months with something laced with it.
“We’re tired of seeing people die through senseless stuff like that, so we want to get it taken care of,” he said.
Shumpert noted several other investigations stem back to substance abuse and narcotics. He also said gun violence is a problem in modern times.
“The way it is these days is everybody’s got a gun, whereas back in the day, they might get into a fight. Now, everybody’s got something they can reach and grab. In the heat of the moment, you’re not thinking, and it’s something you’ll regret later. It’s not something that’s going to affect the two of them. It’s going to affect the family of the person who got killed and the family of the person who did the shooting,” he said.
Shumpert encourages people to call the police when they see anything suspicious and criminal activity.
“That’s how crimes are solved. Police aren’t going to be there, but somebody always sees something. That’s important because if it’s your family being injured or your property being stolen and somebody sees it, you’d want them to come forward,” he said, adding tips to police remain anonymous.
While the APD has acquired Dodge Chargers and Ford Explorers are on order, Shumpert hopes having more vehicles will help preserve the fleet for years to come.
“If you have a car only one person drives, they’re going to take care of it better than when you have three or four people driving it. On an average shift, a car probably runs 60 miles a shift. Night shift may be a little bit more because you don’t have as many calls and you’re just riding and checking,” he said.
The city doesn’t have the funding for cars for each officer, but assigning vehicles to shifts should reduce wear and tear on vehicles. Shumpert added the biggest equipment need is new radios for the department.