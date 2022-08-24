HATLEY – Growing up, Danny Burks’ older sister, Brenda Peden, was always protective of him but when she was 31, she made the decision to not only improve his quality of life but ultimately save it.
On Aug. 24, 1982, the miracle of a kidney transplant led to a new life for Burks, who is now pastor of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church.
“I caught strep throat while serving in the Army National Guard when I was in basic training. They called it RSV. If you don’t get some kind of antibiotics, it could settle on the weakest part of your body, and it happened to settle on my kidneys and destroyed them,” he said of when the issues began in 1979.
Going from basic training to advanced individual training, a health screening indicated increasing health issues.
He was prescribed prednisone, but it didn’t help. By 1981, Burks was on home dialysis but wouldn’t follow treatments like he was supposed to follow them, leading to more issues.
“He’d lived with us ever since he was 16,” Peden said of sharing her and her husband, C.B.’s home with her brother. “We could see this wasn’t a life I wanted for him.”
Burks’ two kidneys were deteriorating, and his other sister, Beverly, was originally set to donate one of her kidneys, but plans changed after she was expecting a child.
Beverly was a four-antigen match, and Brenda was a two-antigen match, meaning there was a lower percentage of a successful transplant with Brenda’s kidney long range.
“Being considered just a two, the statistics of how long the kidney would work were eight to 10 years. That, to me, is a miracle. It doesn’t seem real that it still works,” she said.
Undergoing surgery
After opting to pursue the transplant in Memphis, Burks was one of the first kidney transplant patients for his doctor at what was then known as William F. Bowld Hospital, which was well known for liver transplants.
Burks was 22 at the time of the surgery, which allowed for him to have one functional kidney.
“It was just what had to be done. What do you do when you have a sick child? You want to make them better,” Peden said. "If I could do it again, I'd do it in a heartbeat."
Their surgeries were performed at the same time, and medical personnel walked the kidney from her room to his.
“They said whenever they connected that kidney to me, it started working immediately,” Burks said. “You’ve got people who get a transplant that might last for two, four, six years. I just give Him the glory. The doctors can do all they can do, but God makes it work.”
He married his wife, Melinda, while he was sick and even though the medicine he took was supposed to prohibit him from being able to have children, they have a son and daughter.
He hasn’t had any kidney issues in the 40 years since the transplant.
“I want people to know we’ve been blessed through the Lord. I believe in miracles and believe this was a miracle through God because of Brenda,” Burks said.
Living a new life
In 1983, months after his surgery, Burks surrendered to the ministry and attended seminary in New Orleans. Since graduating in 1988, he has served at Rehobeth Baptist Church in Fayette, Alabama, Hamilton Baptist Church and Grace Fellowship, where he has been pastor for the past 23 years.
“He gave me new life, so I gave my life to Him,” he said.
Now at age 62, Burks lives with a 71-year-old kidney and continues to share his testimony about the experience.
