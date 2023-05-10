AMORY – Amory residents who have debris on their property they are unable to remove themselves or with volunteer assistance can register for an evaluation for potential clean up by the city’s debris contractor. It is being included in the city’s application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for private property debris cleanup.
The service includes debris removal, demolition of structures and tree or large stump work. The process requires documentation, and it’s not guaranteed.
Required documents at sign-up include a driver’s license or state ID. The name on the ID should be the same name on property records. Otherwise, residents should have a notarized letter giving permission to sign on the owner’s behalf or a power of attorney, a marriage or divorce decree or some type of document linking the property to the person applying.
People should also have insurance documents, including an insurance declaration page, an insurance settlement page or an insurance denial letter. While it’s not required, property deeds or tax bills are helpful to bring also.
People can sign up at the East Amory Community Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon and at the West Amory Community Center Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m.
Registration and documentation will be handled by DebrisTech, which is monitoring debris for the city.
For more information, call (662) 318-4093.
