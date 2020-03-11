The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Abraham Potts of Starkville.
He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen March 6 at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Wadkins Lane in Oktibbeha County. He has on navy blue pants, red, black and a blue checkered shirt, beige coat, green and gray shoes and a blue hat.
He is believed to be in a 2019 silver Chevrolet Colorado bearing the Mississippi tag of KT13521 traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Potts suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Abraham Potts contact Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 323-2421.