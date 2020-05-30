LACKEY – A one-vehicle motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Caledonia woman May 29.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Angela Spratlin, 35, lost control of a 2011 GMC pickup in a curve on Lackey Road, one mile east of Highway 45, and struck a tree. The accident occurred at 7:35 p.m.
She was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where she died from multiple trauma at 2:57 a.m. May 30.
Gurley said in a press release Spratlin was not wearing a seat belt.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.