ABERDEEN – A one-vehicle accident March 3 claimed the life of an Aberdeen man.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the victim, Orlando Quartiz Gates, 43, was driving north on Highway 145 in a 1996 pickup truck when he lost control and ran off the roadway and overturned. No other vehicles were involved.
The accident, which occurred at 10:26 p.m, took place at 824 Hwy 145 N, just north of the National Guard Armory.
According to the press release, Gates was not wearing a seat belt and was dead at the scene from multiple trauma.
The Aberdeen Police Department is being assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the accident.
The Aberdeen Fire Department also assisted with the scene.