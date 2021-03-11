ABERDEEN – Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. March 16 for a special election for the seat of Aberdeen’s mayor. Those on the ballot are Richard Caradine, Kenyatta Howard, Leigh Matthews, Charles Scott, Doug Stone and Alonzo Sykes.
In order for a winner to be declared, one person must secure 51 percent of the vote. In the event no candidate does, the top two vote-getters will face off in a runoff April 6, according to city clerk Melissa Moore.
“It’s six candidates, so you’re looking at votes to just be split in all directions. It’s just waiting until the end of the night but it’s going to split them. The thing is just waiting to see what percentage goes to each one of them,” she said.
People may early vote at the Aberdeen City Clerk’s office inside City Hall weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Additionally, it will be open March 13 from 8 a.m. until noon for voting. Curbside voting is also available during the abovementioned days and hours by calling 369-8588.
“We’ve had several people who have already called and asked for their absentee ballots to be mailed out,” Moore said.
The deadline to return absentee ballots is March 15 at noon. Mississippi municipalities will have resolution boards to count absentees during this election cycle, which is a new state requirement.
“Absentees will not be counted at the precincts anymore. At the end of the night, you had to count them and make the decision to accept or not. All absentee ballots will remain at City Hall. There will be a resolution board that will be appointed by the election commissioners. They will take three polling managers that’s been chosen to represent each ward. They will be the three individuals that will open up and look at absentee ballots,” said Moore, adding it will speed up the process. “I’m so thankful the secretary of state came in and did something different but in a good way for absentee ballots.”
People must bring an acceptable form of ID to vote.
“The one thing about an election is no one is ever refused to vote, whether you have ID, whether they find your name in the polling book. Everyone who comes into that precinct, you cannot deny them a vote. They may have to vote affidavit but you can’t refuse a person a right to vote. If they do affidavits, it will be determined at the end of the night by the committee to see if the information provided will allow that ballot to be counted,” Moore said.
The deadline to register to vote in order to participate in the special election was Feb. 16.
While the city’s mask mandate remains in place, additional safety measures at polling places include an allotment of gloves, masks, shields, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer. Moore asks for people to maintain social distancing also while going to vote.
“We pray that people comply with that because at the end of the day, we want people to be safe when they’re coming out to the polls to vote.
“I’m hoping and praying that on the day of the election that everything does transition smoothly. I just pray that everyone comes out and votes, that’s there’s no disturbances or distractions of any kind, that everything goes smoothly and when 7 o’clock hits, we’ll soon know the results,” Moore said.