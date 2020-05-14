According to Thursday's report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Monroe County has added six new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 209 since March 16.
The county also reported one new death, bringing the total number of deaths for those who tested positive for coronavirus to 22. County-wide, there are 92 cases and 19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities.
Statewide, there were 393 new cases reported and 15 new deaths. The statewide total for positive cases since March 11 is 10,483 with 480 deaths.
Mississippi’s presumptive number of recoveries is 6,268 with that number being updated weekly.
More data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.