ABERDEEN – From law enforcement and nonprofits to schools and city-related entities, several organizations will benefit from this year’s round of South Monroe County Community Fund grants.
“We have given out grants every year since 2007. Over this period of time, we have give out $150,000 worth of grants,” said SMCCF Chairman Kathy Seymour during June 11’s awards ceremony.
The SMCCF operates through the CREATE Foundation, which matches 50 cents to every dollar donated.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was awarded funding to go towards bulletproof vests for road deputies.
“This is humbling. Thank God for all of you for what you do. This really is humbling, especially when the national conversation is about defunding police that our community would come along beside us to help with something that is a great need,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook. “You’re protecting us while we’re protecting you.”
Seymour said she has been in contact with the North Monroe County Community Fund about a partnership to help with the department’s request.
The Aberdeen School District received a check to continue funding its ACT testing for middle school students and another for the high school’s Air Force JROTC program.
Another grant recipient, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, received funding for the weekend feeding program for Aberdeen Elementary School students. AES Principal Lauren Fondren said the partnership has continued for the past five years, and it provides packs including non-perishable items for low-income students.
Loaves and Fishes received an additional grant for laptops to help with its monthly distributions days. Check-in for clients is now outside due to USDA guidelines following the pandemic, so the laptops will help.
The Bukka White Festival received funding to provide for Bob Tarter’s animal show. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10.
The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau received funding to go towards a mural highlighting the town on the side of its new building. Renovations have begun on the former Cooperwood station at the corner of Commerce and Maple streets, which is across the street from the AVB’s current office.
Tenn-Tom Moving Youth’s Certified Nurse Assistant program is benefiting from a grant, and Aberdeen Main Street received funding to go towards the purchase of the former Parkway Hotel.
The change of ownership of the hotel to Main Street was expected to be finalized earlier this week.
“I want to thank the donors. It keeps us in business and allows us to keep doing what we do. All of our funds are designated for the foundation or the special project fund. The endowment will be there forever, and we have a portion we give out every year,” Seymour said. “It’s humbling to see what happens in this town. There are so many people devoted to this town.”
Donations can be mailed to SMCCF; P.O. Box 402; Aberdeen, MS 39730. For more information, call 844-8989.