ABERDEEN – Annual grants awarded June 2 through the South Monroe County Community Fund (SMCCF) will provide for safety, educational enrichment and the arts.
“I want to thank our donors. The people who give money to the South Monroe County Community Fund are the ones who make all this happen. We have now over $280,000 in our endowment. As the endowment goes up, we are able to do more grants,” said SMCCF Chairperson Kathy Seymour during the ceremony, which was held at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot. “Without our donors, there would be no South Monroe County Community Fund, and our job is to help build community and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do.”
The Aberdeen School District received grants for various needs, including funding for students to take the ACT and WorkKeys tests, teacher recruitment and retention incentives and also to build a shell for a site for the Aberdeen High School JROTC’s upcoming drone program.
Grant funds will also help institute clubs at Belle-Shivers Middle School.
“We used to have them at one time at Aberdeen Middle School and we’ll use this money to help with character building. We’re going to tune into their creativity with the art club and journalism. We’re going to also use it for fitness, STEM and choir,” said Belle-Shivers Middle School teacher Heather Walker.
The SMCCF also transferred funds to the CREATE Foundation’s Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo.
“It is an opportunity for all our 10-graders in our 17-county region to learn about career paths, whether it be education, health care or law enforcement. There are lots of different avenues for the students to go,” said P.K. Thomas, director of development of the CREATE Foundation.
The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau received a grant for its ongoing art trail project.
“We have several murals already, and one is in the process right now in the Grecian Path with Ms. Frankie [Provias’] blessing. This is going to go towards two new murals that are going to be more of pop art. We’ve been doing historical and storytelling, and these will be fun ones to add to our inventory. We have one more that’s secured that will be going up on Meridian Street. When we conclude that one, we’ll begin our actual art trail and have a brochure that will lead visitors and residents to every single one of them,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
Aberdeen Main Street received a grant for the Greece-inspired mural in the Grecian Path pocket park next to City Hall. Main Street director Ann Tackett encouraged people to utilize the pocket park.
Tackett also accepted a grant for the Tenn-Tom Moving Youth’s certified nurse assistant program, saying 20 people from Monroe County recently graduated from the program.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will use its grant for automatic defibrillators. Someone donated one earlier this year, which is in need of a battery, and Sheriff Kevin Crook said the goal is to have three defibrillators for staff and inmates if needed.
The Bukka White Blues Festival received a grant to provide for Bob Tarter’s wildlife show during October’s festival.
Seymour said the number of grant applications exceeded this year’s number of recipients, but SMCCF is trying to coordinate with other organizations to meet needs.
“We don’t stop with just the grant applications. We try to do a little bit more,” she said.
Donations to the South Monroe County Community Fund to help fund its efforts may be mailed to P.O. Box 402, Aberdeen, MS 39730.