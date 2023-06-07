ABERDEEN – Nine entities ranging from law enforcement to education benefited from this year’s round of South Monroe County Community Fund grants. During a June 1 ceremony at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, SMCCF Chairperson Kathy Seymour recapped the history of the CREATE Foundation affiliate.
“South Monroe County Community Fund has been in existence since 2006. For 17 years, we have been doing this. Every fall, we send out a letter asking for money so we can do it again the next year. We do have a sizable endowment at CREATE, our parent organization. We can’t use all that money to give out but do have a portion we can donate each year to causes in south Monroe County, which includes Hamilton, Prairie, Aberdeen and surrounding areas,” she said.
This year’s recipients included Tenn-Tom Moving Youth for its certified nurse assistant training program.
“Sometimes I can go to the nursing home or hospital, and just about everybody there went through the program. Quite a few have become registered nurses. We’ve got two who are now teaching ICC’s CNA program on campus,” said director Ann Tackett.
She said 18 participants recently completed the program, and another 15 began last weekend. The Bower Foundation funds the CNA program.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will use its grant to purchase a defibrillator for the work center.
“Our end goal is to have one on each patrol shift so after we buy this one, we’re looking to buy four more so we’ll have one available out in the county while we’re patroling,” said patrol captain Sam Mitchell.
While the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau continues improvements to Paradise Alley, its grant will go towards upcoming programs there.
“We’ve got a few little touches we’re doing as far as clean up and then we’re going to start having programs every month, whether it’s music, children’s activities or something big at Christmastime,” said AVB Director Tina Robbins.
The Aberdeen School District’s grant will continue to help students for ACT testing, thanks to its grant.
“What we plan on doing is ACT waiver sponsorship. We’ll sponsor those students in need of taking the ACT and provide the remediation and enrichment they need, along with three boot camps in the course of the ‘23-’24 school year. It will help with pacing and instruction to better prepare them,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
Rising Aberdeen High School sophomore Kaitlyn Hubbard said SMCCF’s previous contributions for ACT testing have helped her familiarize herself with the test. She has scored a 25 thus far on the test.
Aberdeen Main Street’s SMCCF grant will benefit its art gallery.
“We have been a very talented community through the years, and you should see all that’s there,” Tackett said. “There’s such a wealth of talent that’s been through Aberdeen.”
The Bukka White Festival is using its grant to provide for an animal show by wildlife biologist Bob Tarter. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 7.
The Prairie RCDC also received a grant. It is continuing improvements to the former Prairie Elementary School building.
The Mayor’s Youth Council is using its grant for a project to replace the sidewalk at American Legion Post 231, located near Vine Street, with decorative bricks.
“The title of this project is Walk into History, so those sidewalks will be replaced. We are very excited about this project,” said Tashanda White, administrator for the Mayor’s Youth Council.
The Aberdeen Police Department will use its grant for three bulletproof vests for officers.
Seymour said people can continue to support the SMCCF endowment through donations, bequests, memorials and honorariums.
To support the SMCCF, call Seymour at (662) 369-4412.
