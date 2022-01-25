ABERDEEN – During its Jan. 6 meeting, members of the South Monroe County Community Fund explored the idea of developing a Community of Excellence initiative.
CREATE Foundation Senior Vice President Lewis Whitfield explained the initiative is through the Commission on the Future of North Mississippi. A part of the CREATE Foundation, the commission addresses areas such as broadband availability, highway expansion, leadership development, educational achievement and racial reconciliation.
The Community of Excellence initiative focuses on potential improvements for a more localized area.
“If you look at a community and ask, ‘How are we going to be a Community of Excellence?’ you have to ask, ‘Where are we now? Where is Aberdeen on every aspect you can think of,’” Whitfield said, adding follow-up tactics and support structures are vital in achieving goals.
He presented various data points about where the county and city stood in relation to the CREATE Foundation’s 17-county region and the state in a number of areas, which prompted discussion.
Mayor Charles Scott mentioned his Aberdeen Vision 2030 plan, which includes infrastructure, historic preservation and education.
“Until we get our parents back fully engaged with our school, our school is not going to perform,” he said, adding he wants to make a push for more participation in parent/teacher conferences.
SMCCF Chairperson Kathy Seymour favored Whitfield’s suggestion of a community forum to identify needs and potential solutions to a number of areas. He said in order to address matters through a public forum, steering committees have to act upon changes.
“I think there are that many people in Aberdeen who would be interested,” Seymour said. “How are we going to make this community better? It’s got to be a change in thought patterns.”
The idea of a community forum is expected to be addressed at SMCCF’s February meeting.
Seymour also said during the recent meeting that SMCCF received $6,661 in funding through its fall letter campaign to go towards its endowment. Donations are still being accepted.