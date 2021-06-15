ABERDEEN – This year’s South Monroe County Community Fund grants will help provide for a number of areas, ranging from dash cams and vests for law enforcement to ACT and WorkKeys opportunities for students.
“We hope we will be able to continue to do this because it’s all dependent on how much money we take in through donations,” said SMCCF Chairperson Kathy Seymour during June 3’s annual grant awards ceremony. “We’re only able to spend a certain amount of our gains each year so we need to have the stock market do well and we need more donated.”
Donations can be made to the endowment fund or special projects fund.
Earlier this year, the CREATE Foundation gave extra funding for the Aberdeen Black History Trail.
As far as last week’s grant ceremony, the Aberdeen Police Department received a grant for body armored vests.
“We were actually down and didn’t have any for some of the officers. We hired new officers, and that’s what we’re going to do – purchase vests and make you feel safe in what we’re doing,” said acting assistant police chief Chris Dobbins.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s grant will provide for dash cams.
“Y’all blessed us last year, and we were able to get vests. We maxed out our budget in the past two years trying to get these guys equipped and in a position where they needed to be to do their duty as good as they can do it,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Deputy Laron Griffin explained the dash cams are vital to officers’ and citizens’ safety.
The Prairie RCDC will use its grant to continue restoring the former Prairie Elementary School for the use of a multi-purpose building.
“The building was vacant for 10 years after the school district stopped using it in 2010. The school district was gracious enough to give the building and gym to the community last May. It was severely vandalized and destroyed, and we’re having to clean and paint and try to restore electricity and put a roof on the building,” said Prairie RCDC President Dorothy Hale-Smith.
Volunteers work every Saturday morning on the project.
The Aberdeen School District began a program a few years ago preparing students for taking the ACT test, and its grant will continue the program, which includes the WorkKeys test, to prepare students for college and the workforce.
The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau received a grant to paint art on city storm shelters. AVB Director Tina Robbins said youth will be incorporated into the project.
The Bukka White Blues Festival received a grant for its annual animal show by wildlife biologist Bob Tarter. Chairperson Em Walters said this year’s Oct. 15-16 festival will be held at Acker Park and include live blues music and rib and steak cooking competitions.
Tenn-Tom Moving Youth’s certified nursing assistant program was also a grant recipient.
“We started this program in 2004 and put through about 60 a year through three counties. We have two that have gone so far who started with us in 2008 who are now teaching nursing at ICC,” said Tenn-Tom Moving Youth Director Ann Tackett.
Tackett also received a grant on behalf of Aberdeen Main Street for its projects.
SMCCF is a sponsor of the CREATE Foundation’s Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo, which benefits 10-graders from throughout northeast Mississippi by learning about career opportunities.
More information about the SMCCF is available at www.createfoundation.com/community-affiliates/monroe-county/south-monroe/, by emailing kseymour4@aol.com or by calling 369-4412. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 402, Aberdeen, MS 39730.