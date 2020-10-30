ABERDEEN – This year’s recognition of the South Monroe County Community Fund’s Teachers of Distinction was folded in with Oct. 22’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, giving board members a front row seat to the celebration.
This year’s recipients were Belle-Shivers Middle School teachers, Shanda Whitfield and Tomeka Trevillion and Micah Burnett.
“They were nominated for this honor by someone who thought they were outstanding at their job teaching. It could’ve been a student, another teacher, a parent, their supervisors or just a normal citizen,” said SMCCF Chairperson Kathy Seymour, adding honorees were judged by an independent panel of educators in Tupelo.
The three Teachers of Distinction received certificates, trophies and monetary awards.
“It’s such an honor tonight for us to have such fine teachers nominated. I know it’s such an honor for you to be nominated by a peer, a student, a parent or a community member. We certainly appreciate all of the work that you do,” said district superintendent Jeff Clay.
Trevillion, who is a special education teacher, is in her 19th year of teaching.
“What I think that makes me a special teacher is that I can see the needs of the children and help accommodate them to meet their needs,” she said.
Whitfield teaches fifth-grade language arts and is in her 15th year of teaching.
“I feel what makes me distinct is the love I have for children. I try to support them in any way they need. That’s my main goal is giving them support. I have such a wonderful crew here, from the administrators to my teacher team. Having all that support helps in making all these things that we have to do for the school that much more worthwhile,” she said.
Burnett was unable to attend the ceremony.
Seymour thanked Juanita Floyd with the CREATE Foundation, the SMCCF board of directors and donors who support the nonprofit.