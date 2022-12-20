SMITHVILLE – The board of alderman continued discussions Dec. 6 about retaining a public defender. The town is looking to hire a public defender on a standby basis at the rate of $200 per quarter regardless of the number of clients represented.
Monroe County District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson arranged for the board of supervisors to underwrite the cost of this arrangement for the first year, with the town responsible for the cost thereafter.
Mayor Phil Goodwin will interview an attorney recommended by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens, as well as another attorney from Pontotoc County who has provided services to Smithville in the past.
Town clerk Kim Johnson reminded the board of the deadline to make a decision on the matter.
“We have to come up with an answer by the January meeting,” she said.
In other business, aldermen voted to reinstate Scott Morgan as Smithville’s fire chief. He had been on a 90-day leave of absence following his retirement from his full-time position with the Tupelo Fire Department.
He is now eligible to resume duties as fire chief. Assistant chief Tim Coker, who had been serving as interim chief, will resume his regular duties.
