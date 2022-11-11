SMITHVILLE – In response to increasing instances of First Amendment audit requests throughout Mississippi – which sometimes entails people trying to intimidate public officials while requesting public records – the board of aldermen adopted a stricter policy Nov. 1 for such requests.
Ordinance 130 pertains to requests for public records and use of public buildings in Smithville. The town has already taken steps to limit access to employee areas in some of its buildings.
“Individuals are claiming to make First Amendment audits throughout the state. These individuals have been entering public buildings – sometimes with masks on and carrying cameras to film their experiences. They can be intimidating to city employees while trying to elicit a negative response to justify some sort of civil rights lawsuit. They want us to react negatively to them so that they can build up their following on social media. It sounds crazy, but it’s true,” said town clerk Kim Johnson.
She added unless an ordinance is in place stating otherwise, requests for public records must be filled the same day.
“We have never had an ordinance for public records requests and how to handle them,” she said.
Johnson put together language for a request form and a proposed ordinance based on the Mississippi model of public records rules. The ordinance language sets forth the authority given to the Town of Smithville per state statute and explains what the exemptions are and what is not considered public record.
Johnson will serve as public records officer although court clerk Ann Roberts and board attorney Jeff Navarro would also be authorized to service public records requests.
Johnson said Mayor Phil Goodwin placed signs on side and rear doors of Town Hall, reading “Employees Only” to deter trespassing.
Similar signs will be placed on interior doors limiting access to staff areas and also at the water and police departments’ quarters.
Johnson said the boardroom/courtroom could not be placed off limits for public visitors as long as no proceedings are disrupted. She cautioned any documents left on a table are fair game for anyone to photograph or ask questions about.
“There are a lot of legalities to it, and you can’t act crazy. We can ask them to leave, but they don’t have to. These people know their rights,” she said.
Aldermen adopted the ordinance, which will allow seven days for requests for public records to be filled and fees charged for duplicating documents.
“(The ordinance) also tells you that we can deny (the request) if the public record they are requesting has sensitive or personal information that we are not allowed to give out. The request form also bears a written explanation about information that we cannot release,” Johnson said.
She said a brief description of the ordinance will be published, and the ordinance will take effect 30 days following publication.
In other business, Goodwin updated the aldermen on work approved during the last meeting to clean up the area around the town’s lagoon.
“It will be closed to public access per policy set forth by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. There will be no more dumping allowed,” he said.
Goodwin is looking for another quote for the proposed splash pad at Memorial Park since the quote received was not within budget. The scope of the proposed project includes restrooms and picnic pavilions.
He also moderated discussion about restricting events with dancing at the community center that limits use for such events to Smithville schools and civic groups. The aldermen approved the mayor’s suggestions, which include a curfew of 11 p.m.
