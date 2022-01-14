SMITHVILLE – Mayor Phil Goodwin and town clerk Kim Johnson briefed the board of aldermen Jan. 4 on options for streamlining payments for citizens paying their bills in person at Town Hall.
Johnson said a program from Total Merchants called Edge is available at a cost of $30 to $50 per month based on the town’s monthly intake of bills. Customers using the service will be subject to a three percent service charge per transaction.
“One machine can handle payments for utilities, court fines, deposits, licenses, permits, anything and everything. It sounded like a good thing to me,” Johnson said
She and the mayor met with Doug Fowkles, who will install and service the equipment.
Johnson said that the new system will provide more flexibility than the current online system that will not process partial payments.
“We have a lot of people that are always a month behind. They come in and just want to pay enough to get caught up so they won’t get cut off,” she said.
Goodwin explained additional benefits of the new system.
“I’ve noticed that since I’ve been mayor that a lot of people come to pay with a debit card. It will be an advantage to them,” he said.
Goodwin furthermore said there is no service contract, and the service can be discontinued at any time without penalty. Board members approved to move forward with the new payment system.
Johnson said the new system should be available to the public by the end of January if not sooner.
In other business, Goodwin said registration for the Smithville Park and Recreation Department summer league has been extended until Feb. 11. The program is directed by Nathan Dabbs.
“I’m glad they’re doing it. We need it,” said alderwoman Leigh Skinner said.