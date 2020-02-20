SMITHVILLE – Following a Feb. 11 public hearing, the board of aldermen repealed an outdated property maintenance ordinance. The new ordinance gives town officials more options in adjudicating vacant and damaged properties. Some of the properties are still remnants of the April 27, 2011 tornado.
“The town has the right to condemn buildings. The police will order cleanup or demolition. Since there is no longer a zoning ordinance, appeals will go straight to the town clerk to be presented to the board of aldermen,” said Mayor Earl Wayne Cowley.
The process was clarified but is not tied to a particular calendar of deadlines. The owner of the neglected property will first be notified, followed by the posting of a notice on the building identifying the property as being condemned. The Town of Smithville will assume responsibility for the adjudication process and can assess fines for violations during the process.
“We can condemn buildings, but the process to remove a building can be lengthy,” Cowley said.
In other business, the board approved vacating and closing portions of Lamar, Dunlap and Prentice streets, west of Court Street and north of Highway 25.
The board also approved a contract renewal for municipal fire services as presented by Smithville Fire Chief Scott Morgan. Permission was also granted for Morgan to apply for a grant to replace obsolete equipment for the firefighters.
Alderman Jim Herren expressed appreciation to the board for their support of the fire department.
“A lot of towns don’t back their fire departments like Smithville does,” he said.
Cowley quickly endorsed Herren’s statement.
“I try to back up all our employees,” he said, adding a further note of appreciation for the volunteers. “If we didn’t have volunteers, we couldn’t have a fire department.”
Copies of the adopted ordinance revisions will be posted at Smithville Town Hall, Mel’s Diner and Smithville Texaco.