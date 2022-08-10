Purchase Access

SMITHVILLE – During Aug. 2’s board of aldermen meeting, town leaders approved a substantial increase to a fine regarding the discharging of firearms within Smithville’s town limits. An amendment to Ordinance 21 raises the fine for a violation from $100 to $500.

