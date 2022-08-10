SMITHVILLE – During Aug. 2’s board of aldermen meeting, town leaders approved a substantial increase to a fine regarding the discharging of firearms within Smithville’s town limits. An amendment to Ordinance 21 raises the fine for a violation from $100 to $500.
The motion was made by alderman Jimmy Dabbs and seconded by Mayor Phil Goodwin.
Goodwin said shooting in self defense would not be prosecuted. Firing a non-lethal weapon, such as a BB gun or pellet gun, would also be exempt from prosecution.
Discussion of the ordinance enforcement segued into comments about the increasing population of stray animals, which citizens disburse with non-lethal gunfire.
In other business, town clerk Kim Johnson presented 11 bids received to purchase a retired police car, which ranged from $600 to $2,300. The bids were taken under advisement for a later decision, per recommendation of board attorney Jeff Navarro.
Goodwin moved on to present another financial matter.
“Budgeting time is coming up, so we’re going to have to do some thinking,” he said.
Goodwin also proposed pay raises for the town’s part-time police officer and meter reader.
“They haven’t had a raise in pay since 2011,” Dabbs said.
The board approved Goodwin’s recommendation to increase the police officer’s rate from $10.19 to $11 per hour and the meter reader’s pay from $9 to $10 per hour.
The board had a lengthy discussion about requirements from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency for citizens to obtain flood insurance. Johnson said town employees could not undertake the inspection requirements mandated by the agency to participate in the flood insurance program.
Dabbs questioned the authority of the agency to impose the requirements on the town.
“Flood insurance is a matter between the homeowner and the insurance provider. The town should not be obligated to inspect every storage shed to see if it is properly strapped down and vented,” he said.
The board took no action on the matter.
