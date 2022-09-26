SMITHVILLE – Residents living in Smithville and as far away as a mile beyond the town limits will face increases in water rates effective Oct. 1. The board of aldermen adopted new ordinances Sept. 13 governing rates for water and sewer.
“Our water rates have not increased since 2014,” said town clerk Kim Johnson.
Water rates for the first 2,000 gallons will increase from $15 to $21, and each additional 1,000 gallons or portion thereof will be $5.50.
Tap connection fees for ¾-inch lines will increase from $600 to $825, fees for one-inch lines will increase from $700 to $975, and fees for two-inch lines will increase from $1,150 to $1,375.
The rate for a sewer connection will increase from $150 to $375. Whereas the town used to not charge for road bores, the fee will now be $1,200.
Service charges will also increase. Late charges for bills not paid by the 15th of each month will increase from $3 to $6, while service fees will increase from $25 to $30 for bills not paid by the 25th of each month. Service will also be liable to be cut off.
Garbage pick up rates will also increase from $15 to $17 per cart and increase to $11 for each additional cart a household has.
“We are raising our rates in alignment with increases in what we pay to Monroe County for services,” Johnson said.
In other business, the board adopted a change in the ordinance governing rental of the community center, decreasing the damage deposit from $50 to $25.
Aldermen also adopted a change in meeting dates for board meetings scheduled on weeks beginning with a Monday holiday. Meeting dates will move from the following Tuesdays to Thursdays. The time of the meetings will remain at 7 p.m.
