SMITHVILLE – The board of aldermen approved a revision to a city ordinance March 1 to better accommodate for the presence of alcohol at a potential event venue.
“We’ve got a party interested in developing an event venue in the old Smithville Milling Company building. The couple owns dessert and coffee cafés in Tupelo, New Albany and Fulton,” said Mayor Phil Goodwin.
He deferred comment to board attorney Jeff Navarro to address the alcohol issue.
“This will be an event site for weddings and so forth, and they want to be permitted to serve alcohol. You can’t sell alcohol under current state law and city ordinance but under state law, it is lawful to possess it. We have an open container ordinance that is pretty broadly worded that prohibits open containers on public property. This venue, of course, would be private property,” he said.
Navarro suggested a revision to paragraph 3(a) of Ordinance 121 to be amended to read “this prohibition shall not apply to any privately owned facility that is open for public use,” which was approved.
In related matters pertaining to businesses, town clerk Kim Johnson showed members of the board a site plan for a new boutique under construction next to Mel’s Diner. Goodwin added the Brake for Steak food truck is expected to be open for business later this month as will El Jefe Mexican restaurant.
In other business, Navarro raised the issue of medical marijuana, which was recently approved by the state legislature.
“Many municipalities and counties are considering opting out of the medical marijuana legalization. The town has 90 days from the effective date of the bill (which was Feb. 2) to opt out, making it unlawful to grow or sell marijuana,” he said.
Johnson offered clarification.
“It doesn’t mean that if you opt back in at a later date if you choose to opt out now,” she said.
The matter was tabled to the board’s next meeting.
As far as infrastructure, Goodwin said a new sewer line providing service to new duplexes will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. He added the town will pursue a Community Development Block Grant from Three Rivers Planning and Development District for updating sewers in Smithville.
He also said emergency repairs had to be made on a sewer pump at Rod Brasfield Park stemming from a recent power outage.
