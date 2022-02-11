Alivia Tipton, who was crowned as Miss Smithville Teen USA and will be representing the town at the Miss Mississippi Teen USA pageant in Choctaw in May, was recognized during last week's board of aldermen meeting.
SMITHVILLE- The board of aldermen moved to formally contest what they believe is drastic undercount in their town’s population tabulated in the 2020 census.
“The count was 509, and we know we’re at 700, at least. The 2019 estimate was 717," said town clerk Kim Johnson after the meeting.
Johnson furthermore reported that the census identified 149 homes in Smithville as vacant.
“I rode around with alderwoman Shelia Bennett who is a mail carrier, and we might have found 12 homes that were vacant,” Johnson said.
Town officials are reaching out to Congressman Trent Kelly’s office for help with the matter as well as filing a claim with the Census Bureau through their 2020 Census Count Question Resolution Operation.
In other business, Mayor Phil Goodwin confirmed construction of the new Dollar General Market is expected to get underway in May at the former Access Medical Clinic site. Final paperwork is expected to be completed in another week.
El Jefe Mexican restaurant is expected to open in March in the revamped former Cages and Cones location.
Goodwin was also happy to announce that Alivia Tipton won the crown as Miss Smithville Teen USA and will be going to Choctaw to compete for Miss Mississippi Teen USA in April.
“I’m blessed to have this opportunity to represent my small town,” she said in a statement.