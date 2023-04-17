SMITHVILLE – During its April 4 meeting, the board of aldermen received updates regarding a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) anticipated through Three Rivers Planning and Development District for upgrading sewer lines.
The impacted areas are between Industrial and Smithville roads and between Highway 25 and Parkview Drive.
Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson updated board members about what professional services will be contracted and grant provisions, such as a fair housing proclamation, which was approved without objection.
Aldermen also considered the plight of customers who are delinquent in paying water bills. Discussion centered on distinguishing customers who are merely delinquent in paying their bills from those who suffer genuine hardship, such as being displaced or suffering damages by a catastrophic natural event.
Mayor Phil Goodwin and board attorney Jeff Navarro agreed on offering an extension to pay delinquent bills that must be validated by signing a hardship form at the town clerk’s office before the 25th of the month to avoid having water service disconnected.
Payment of water bills to the town is due by the 15th of the month. Late payments are still subject to a $6 late fee and a $30 service charge if not paid by the 25th of the month.
The aldermen also approved a short-term lease agreement for Hatley Park and Recreation Department to use Smithville’s sports complex. While no rent is stipulated, the user will be responsible for upkeep, maintenance and utilities effective April 3.
The next scheduled aldermen meeting is May 2 at 7 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.