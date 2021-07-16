SMITHVILLE – Following a July 1 swearing-in ceremony for Smithville’s new administration, members of the board of aldermen approved to set Aug. 10 as the special election date to fill two vacant alderman seats.
Only three people ran for seats on the five-member board during this year’s general election.
Qualifying for candidates began July 7 at Town Hall, and the deadline for qualifying will be July 20. Each of Smithville’s board members holds at-large positions.
Those sworn-in to office were Mayor Phil Goodwin, Alderwoman Shelia Bennett, Alderman Jimmy Dabbs and Alderwoman Leigh Skinner.
Goodwin takes the place of Mayor Earl Wayne Cowley, who served as Smithville’s mayor for the past four years. Cowley, who battled COVID-19 and the loss of his wife during the past year, said he’s grateful to his former co-workers for their ongoing support.
“I’ve had a good board. We’ve all worked together and worked hard. I would like to say thanks to all of our employees. This past year has been really hard, and they took care of me,” Cowley said.
Mayor Goodwin, who has served on the board of aldermen since winning a November 2019 special election, expressed his gratitude to the Town of Smithville for welcoming him into this new position, as well as enthusiasm for its future.
“Through bad times and hard times, we’ve accomplished a lot of things. I appreciate that and I thank all you people for electing me for mayor. I will serve you the best I can,” he said.
Outgoing Alderwoman Joyce Avery, Alderman Jim Herren and Mayor Earl Wayne Cowley were presented with plaques featuring a personalized message to each veteran member from the Smithville Event Committee and the Town of Smithville honoring their service.
Avery addressed the board prior to receiving her plaque.
“I have served 20 years...and I’ve enjoyed every minute that I’ve been up here. I’m glad I got to be in with the board and see what the town is run like. I’m wishing the best for everybody, and we’ll talk to you later,” she said.