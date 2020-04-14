SMITHVILLE – The board of aldermen addressed three public hearings, storm mitigation and COVID-19 issues during its March 31 meeting.
Public hearings dealt with disbanding the town’s planning commission, which was approved by the board, and vesting authority into the board of aldermen to approve building permits, applying the same change to subdivision regulations within the town limits and approving a conditional use for a manufactured building to be located in a commercial zone.
“The conditional use permit should be limited to a year, after which the town board will reassess the situation. We need to give the owner time to get the business established,” said Mayor Earl Wayne Cowley.
The new business is Smithville Ice Cream Shop, owned by Dana Ford, which will offer a variety of ice cream and nutrition drinks.
In other business, the board adopted the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s District 4 Hazardous Mitigation plan as presented by Monroe County EMA Director Donna Sanderson.
Alderman Phil Goodwin voiced concerns about the storm shelters across Highway 25 from Town Hall, saying their location under the city’s water tower is hazardous should the tower collapse in a storm.
Cowley supported the idea of moving the shelters to an area behind Town Hall. City attorney Jeff Navarro was favorable with having the shelters locked and opened only in the event a storm warning is issued for the immediate area.
Goodwin also conveyed concerns expressed to him by citizens that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines be followed by local businesses regarding overcrowding, limiting food to takeout orders and requiring their employees to wear latex gloves. The board took the matters under advisement for future action.
The board also agreed to comply with an order by Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley to not disconnect water service for delinquent accounts for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
Town clerk Kim Johnson urged aldermen to be proactive in their policy to minimize abuse of the grace period by customers who are chronically delinquent. The board voted to invest in door hangers to use as notifications.
“We don’t know how long this will last. We need to be proactive, and state statutes forbid discounting water service,” she said.