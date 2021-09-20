SMITHVILLE – During its Sept. 7 meeting, the board of aldermen approved the review of a state of emergency code for the town pertaining to COVID-19.
“It took effect on August 24, which is when we voted on it,” said town clerk Kim Johnson.
The state of emergency, which is similar to one passed last month for the City of Amory, is expected to be reevaluated at the board of aldermen’s Oct. 5 meeting. One condition requires masks to be worn for those coming to Town Hall.
“Right now, we are not renting our community center. We’ve got it shut down due to COVID. We’re basically covering the necessities,” said Mayor Phil Goodwin after the meeting.
While the state of emergency does not require masks to be worn throughout town, they are encouraged.
“We’re not forcing anything on anybody, we’re just requesting it,” Goodwin said. “We’re also pushing for social distancing.”
In other business, the board approved the final proposed budget for FY 2021-2022 presented by Johnson in summary form. She estimated revenue through the end of September from year-to-date figures through the end of July.
“It is still possible to receive more or less revenue,” she said.
Johnson said there will be no increase to the current tax levy millage rate of 40 mills.
“If there was to be an increase, it would not take effect until October 1,” she said.
The aldermen rejected a quote for a citywide security camera system upon recommendation of Goodwin. Johnson will research the options for a camera system.
Goodwin also inquired about getting the exterior of the Smithville Community Center repainted. No action was taken, but the town will advertise for bids in the future.
The board also considered options for the town’s broadband service and voted to remain with Smithville Telephone Company.
Discussion was also held about retaining the services of a code enforcement official. No action was taken while the matter is still being researched.