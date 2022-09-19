SMITHVILLE – Mayor Phil Goodwin presented a list of proposed rate increases to the board of aldermen Sept. 6 pertaining to utility services inside the town and in a one-mile radius around it.
“Expenses get more and more every year,” he said.
Rate adjustments are made per increases incurred by the town, which must be approved by the Mississippi Public Service Commission.
The board approved for Goodwin to retain the services of the Mississippi Rural Water Association to put together the numbers and required supporting information to submit for necessary approvals from the Mississippi Public Service Commission.
The rate and policy adjustments were to be made public during Sept. 13’s recessed board meeting.
Town clerk Kim Johnson also cited one item the town has not charged a fee for in the past but finds necessary to do so.
“Currently, we don’t charge any fee to a customer for a road bore, and it’s killing us,” she said.
In other business, alderman Leigh Skinner asked about locating a little library in Smithville, per request from a citizen who needs a location designated by the town.
“Kim (Johnson) and I talked about a good spot on the corner where cameras can watch what goes on. We will need some manpower to dig one or two holes (for posts) depending on the size of the kit. Ideally, she wanted to have one side for children’s books and the other for materials for grown-ups,” she said.
Skinner also shared support from the school to implement community service hours for students in connection with the project.
“Agriculture teacher Ms. (Kayla) Eaton and principal Jeff Brooks said they were all for it,” she said.
The board approved the initiative.
The board also approved for Johnson to attend mandatory debt set-off training in Ridgeland.
“Our (accounts receivable) are huge,” she said.
The board also approved resolutions for action plans for the town to increase initiatives for business development in the town, as well as providing paperwork for entities applying for community block development grants.
“All documents must be signed off by the mayor,” Johnson said.
