SMITHVILLE – The board of aldermen acted upon a recommendation Feb. 7 from Tom Abernathy of the Mississippi Rural Water Association to approve deposit rates for water service in the amount of $75 for property owners and $150 for renters served by the Smithville Water Department.
It applies to customers living inside and outside the city limits.
“Our biggest problem is with renters. When they leave, they leave a huge bill. The $150 usually covers arrears, but sometimes there is still a balance remaining,” said town clerk Kim Johnson.
In a related matter, board members discussed details of the transition in the water department superintendent’s position. Josh Hathcock was previously promoted to fill the vacancy created after Mike Hathcock, who is preparing to retire next year, stepped down.
As far as upcoming park improvements, Memorial Park will have upgraded LED lighting, and Rod Brasfield Park will have a new pedestrian bridge. The bridge contract was awarded to Custom Porch Builders of Amory, which was submitted by Ellis McVay.
Mayor Phil Goodwin expressed his confidence in McVay based on a good working relationship through the years and the quality of his previous projects.
Aldermen discussed preparations for Smithville’s first ever Harvest Festival, which is planned for Oct. 14 and will include a tractor pull and tractor and car show.
Johnson advised board members they need to consider providing electricity upgrades, more parking areas and a pedestrian bridge over the ditch at Memorial Park.
The board gave approval for the events committee to proceed with plans underway and bring items needing action back as needs arise.
Upcoming community events include the Easter egg hunt on April 1, Sparks in the Park on July 1, Autumn Fest on Oct. 28, the Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 18 and the Christmas parade on Dec. 9.
Aldermen also approved to donate gift cards from three Smithville restaurants to be used as prizes at the upcoming Monroe College and Career Showcase Feb. 17.
Goodwin also said proceeds of the sale of surplus assets on Govdeals.com, including a retired work truck, miscellaneous parts and a water tank, totaled $2,099.
