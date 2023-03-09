SMITHVILLE – The board of aldermen took action March 7 to immediately ban the possession and sale of several synthetic cannabinoids found for sale at gas stations, including Tianeptine, also known as ZaZa and gas station heroin.
The action comes ahead of a statewide Tianeptine ban set to take effect July 1 through Mississippi House Bill 4.
“(This ordinance will) prohibit the use, purchase, possession, distribution, sale or offering for sale of synthetic cannabinoids and other synthetic products. This will include kratom (synthetic marijuana),” town clerk Kim Johnson said in reading in the town’s ordinance.
“The (state law) will not be effective until July 1. Due to the nature of this (matter), this ordinance can go into effect as soon as we vote on it. Clause 7, Section 7 says that this ordinance shall become effective immediately due to the necessity for immediate preservation of public health and safety,” she added.
Mississippi House Bill 4 was co-authored by District 39 Rep. Dana McLean, whose district includes part of south Monroe County. It passed in the Mississippi House of Representatives 100-11 in early February and unanimously in the Mississippi Senate March 2.
The bill was used as a template for the language of Smithville’s Ordinance 131 to include Tianeptine as a Schedule II drug.
Johnson characterized Tianeptine as a serious malady that is accessible over the counter at gas stations.
She said Ripley, Gulfport, Columbus, Batesville and Caledonia have enacted similar ordinances.
“Lafayette County has issued a countywide ban,” Johnson said.
Smithville’s ordinance provides exemptions for the use of listed drugs for medical or dental purposes administered by or under the supervision of a duly licensed physician or dentist.
In other business, Johnson said the grand opening for The Stables of Harp Farm wedding venue originally set for April 16 is moved to May 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.
