SMITHVILLE – During Oct. 4’s board of aldermen meeting, town clerk Kim Johnson briefed board members on the progress of getting local businesses registered with privilege licenses, per recent state legislation mandating the practice.
“We have received 18 license applications thus far, generating a total of $510 in fees for the town. We have another 21 notices that were sent out for which we have not received applications. There are more businesses that have not yet been discovered; most are landlords,” she said.
In other business, Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Cline Stevens discussed the town’s need for the services of a public defender. Services to date have been provided as needed by an attorney from Pontotoc.
“My concern was that, by law, under the Constitution and the Mississippi Code, I am obligated to advise indigent defendants of their right to counsel, particularly if there is a potential for jail time,” she said. “It costs the town money every time we do sentence somebody to jail. I suspend a lot of the jail time that could be imposed in lieu of their agreement to pay their fines as an incentive. Offering alternatives to jail time is the only tool that we have.”
Stevens has worked with Smithville officials to prepare forms for defendants to fill out determining their eligibility to be represented by a public defender. In the process, she put together some options.
“I have proposed that cases in which a public defender was appropriately applied for be compiled and handled on a quarterly basis where the public defender would come four times a year. Waiting three months for a public defender is not a long time. The public defender would charge a one-time appearance fee per quarter so that (the town) would be able to budget accordingly,” she said.
Stevens also said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson pledged financial assistance from the county for the first year in the amount of $800 while the town got acclimated to budgeting the public defender’s fee from then on.
In other business, Mayor Phil Goodwin updated the board on the town’s efforts to clean up the area around the town’s sewer lagoon. The board approved to hire Bell & Sons trucking company of Lackey to haul environmentally sensitive rubbish being removed from the lagoon to the Three Rivers landfill.
Town officials made a change in policy described after the meeting.
“Due to a recent non-compliant MDEQ inspection, the Smithville burn pile located at the sewer lagoon will no longer be available to citizens removing brush. The sewer lagoon is now strictly that, a sewer lagoon. No one, with the exception of authorized individuals, shall be allowed to enter at any time. Rubbish materials, appliances, etc. must be taken by the resident to Monroe County Solid Waste Landfill at 52076 Highway 8 East, Aberdeen, MS. At this point, the town will not be responsible for picking up brush and the likes, due to the burn pile being removed,” she said in a statement.
Aldermen also approved a resolution increasing irrigation water rates from $16 to $22 for the first 2,000 gallons. The rate per 1,000 gallons beyond that will increase from $5.50 to $7.75.
The board also adopted a proclamation declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Smithville.
