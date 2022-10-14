mcj-2022-10-12-news-smithville-aldermen

Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Cline Stevens discusses Smithville’s need for the services of a public defender. Services to date have been provided as needed by an attorney from Pontotoc.

SMITHVILLE – During Oct. 4’s board of aldermen meeting, town clerk Kim Johnson briefed board members on the progress of getting local businesses registered with privilege licenses, per recent state legislation mandating the practice.

