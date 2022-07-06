In the process of applying for Mississippi State University, Amory native and Smithville High School Class of 2011 graduate Joey Brown had to answer a question about where he envisioned himself in 15 years.
Even though he may have foreseen then being a programmer working on flight testing, being one of the few civilians to graduate from the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School was something he never imagined.
“In my lifetime, no more than 26 civilians have graduated from Test Pilot School. More people have Super Bowl rings than the number of people who have graduated from Test Pilot School,” he said.
He completed the program last month.
Years before sitting in the cockpit, himself, he was first exposed to flight testing through a student design team while majoring in aerospace engineering at MSU.
After college graduation, 97 job applications led to 12 interviews, finally leading to his first job doing developmental weapons testing in Florida with the U.S. Department of Defense through Eglin Air Force Base’s 780th test squadron.
“I did a lot of testing with F-16s and was a ground-based test conductor. I was a glorified wedding planner with bombs and jets,” Brown said.
The job opened up the opportunity for graduate school at the University of Colorado in Boulder in human space flight before returning to Eglin for work he explained as highly accelerated, which sometimes required him to tell F-16 pilots what buttons to push.
The Golden Horde project
One of the major roles Brown played while at Eglin AFB was serving as lead test engineer on the Air Force Research Laboratory's Golden Horde Vanguard project. His experiences in graduate school and development weapons testing led up to his work on Golden Horde.
According to an overview from the Air Force Research Laboratory, Golden Horde develops technology for Networked, Collaborative and Autonomous (NCA) weapons. The program’s original objective was to demonstrate the type of weapons by creating an integrated system allowing them to autonomously work together to increase lethal capabilities and survivable outcomes.
A May 2021 report through the U.S. Air Force following the final test flight stated the Golden Horde program is an initiative focused on advancing NCA weapon capabilities through live and virtual testing.
The test involved live warheads, and there were two places in the United States providing for the best fit – Eglin and White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
“I was involved in every single aspect and had to prove this is the right decision,” Brown said, adding the process in locating the exercise in New Mexico required uncomfortable discussions with high-ranking Air Force officials at Eglin.
During flight tests, two F-16s released their weapons simultaneously, and the weapons established communications with each other. Objectives included expanding radio networks of weapons in flight and as a ground station, weapons performing a synchronized time on target attack on a single target location and an in-flight target update from a ground station to flight weapons to demonstrate the ability of Golden Horde weapons to interface with a larger command network, according to U.S. Air Force reports.
In the cockpit
Golden Horde helped Brown establish more of a name for himself, which opened the opportunity for consideration to Test Pilot School, located at Edwards Air Force Base in California. The school helps develop the next generation of research pilots and engineers.
Through Test Pilot School, Brown flew 31 different aircraft, including modern fighter planes, a P-51 Mustang, a T-6 and four different types of helicopters.
He said the experience taught as much through curriculum as it did through the environment.
“In my work environment at Eglin, the people who made the decisions graduated from Test Pilot School,” he said, adding Test Pilot School graduates have influence in making leadership impacts in the field.
He and his wife, Rachel, both competed for the most recent civilian slot through Test Pilot School. Following his experience, he has the opportunity to teach at the school.
Brown now works with the Department of Defense in Palmdale, California, and future goals include working toward advancements in Air Force flight tests. He ultimately would like to have a leadership role in Washington, D.C.