Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O'Brian thanks students, staff and the community for their efforts that helped make Smithville Attendance Center an A-rated school during a bonfire celebration Saturday night.
SMITHVILLE – A community bonfire/pep rally after Dec. 3's Christmas parade celebrated a milestone win for Smithville Attendance Center inside the classrooms – its A rating through the Mississippi accountability model.
The Monroe County School District, as a whole, also earned an A through the ratings, which were released in late September. It was the highest rating the district ever received.
“Any time you have an accomplishment of that magnitude, that involves a lot of people. That’s never the work of one person. That’s never the work of one administrator or one teacher; that’s the collective work of a lot of people, and that includes the community. Smithville is just like Hatley and Hamilton – it enjoys great community support,” said Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian.
He served as principal at Smithville Attendance Center last year when the spring assessments were administered and collectively spent 22 years working at the school. O’Brian expressed his gratitude to the community for contributing to the A rating.
“I feel like the majority of people want the school that we’ve had all those years. They want high expectations, they want discipline, they want structure. They want to feel like even though they send their kids to a small school like Smithville, their kids are still receiving an education that’s comparable to anywhere else in the state they can send them,” O’Brian said.
Smithville was ranked ninth in Mississippi among non-traditional 1,000-point schools. On the 1,000-point scale, the school earned 715 points, while Hatley earned 703, and Hamilton earned 665.
In his first year as superintendent, O’Brian hopes all three county attendance centers earn A ratings through the 2023 accountability scores.
“That’s never the achievement of one person, that’s the achievement of a lot of people. I think our goal as far as the school year goes is not to get too caught up in the end result but to focus on the process. It’s not just that one day in May when everybody takes tests, it’s what goes into that leading up to it. That’s the job we’re focused on everyday to make sure we’re in the process that leads to that kind of achievement.
“We’re very excited about being an A district but we’ve still got room to improve growth, and that’s what we’re focusing on,” O’Brian said.
