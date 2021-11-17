SMITHVILLE – Recent equipment purchases approved by the board of aldermen will help two of Smithville’s departments. While the water department received its first new piece of equipment in 12 years by way of a John Deere mini-excavator, two Dodge Chargers are the first cars purchased by the police department since 2012.
The police cars, which are 2016 and 2018 models, were purchased from the Pontotoc Police Department.
“The chief at Pontotoc, Randy Tutor, called and said he heard we were looking for some used patrol cars,” said police chief Darwin Hathcock. “The City of Pontotoc really worked with us on prices. They were good to us.”
He said the cars will be more dependable and pose fewer maintenance issues for his department.
Mayor Phil Goodwin said the purchase of the police cars was budgeted.
The SPD is also getting body cameras and dash cameras thanks to donations.
The town received the John Deere 35G in October. Before then, the water department was using two backhoes. Smithville used American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the mini-excavator, according to Goodwin.
“We can get into places we couldn’t get into before with the backhoe. We don’t tear people’s yards up nearly as bad,” said Mike Hathcock of the Smithville Water Department.
The water department, which serves roughly 700 customers, is expected to receive a commercial generator in the spring.
One of the backhoes and two older police cars were approved as surplus and will be listed on govdeals.com, which will generate funds for the town.