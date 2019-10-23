In the wake of the Smithville Food Pantry’s recent closure, its clients have been absorbed by the Amory Food Pantry. Amory Food Pantry Director Nancy Hoang and the board of directors met with Smithville Food Pantry directors, Mike and Patsy Shannon, to be briefed on the developments.
“He offered us everything if we wanted it. We were speechless. It was a huge gift,” said Hoang of the real property, assets and inventory.
The Smithville Food Pantry began in 2009 and continued until its closure this summer.
As Mike’s health began to fail, he and Patsy prayed for a successor to carry on after them, but no one stepped in, so the Shannons made the difficult decision to close the ministry.
“Solomon said that there is a time to begin and a time to end. We’re at peace about it; we’ve fulfilled our mission. We have impacted lives spiritually, as well as physically,” he said.
Mike said the vision for the Smithville Food Pantry was birthed in discussions he had in 2007 with Charles Coggin. Mike and Coggin were both hospice chaplains before Coggin was called to pastor Smithville United Methodist Church.
The Shannons launched the food pantry in 2009 in a local coffee shop, which was destroyed by the April 2011 tornado.
The ministry moved to a building donated by Mary Ann Carlisle but soon outgrew it. A new building was begun in the fall of 2013 on land donated by Bobby Harper. The food pantry began operations in the new building in October 2014 and continued until the recent closure.
Mike emphasized that the Smithville Food Pantry was operated solely by donations from individuals and churches.
“We were never in debt. We closed with $100 more than we started with. We want to invest our assets into the Amory Food Pantry,” he said.
Hoang and her board members are very grateful for the offer extended by the Shannons but declined to accept the real estate, citing expenses of upkeep. Mike said he has other options to consider for the property but cannot consider further involvement.
“If the Lord wants the ministry to continue, He will send someone that can operate it,” he said.