Smithville becomes the latest football team to see its season put on hold after three players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Seminoles already had their opener against Mantachie canceled due to positives within the Mustangs' team. Now their division opener on Sept. 11 at Noxapater has been canceled.
Smithville coach Chad Collums said one player tested positive on Friday, another one over the weekend and the third on Monday morning.
"We talked about it through messages, and I told the guys that it stinks," Collums said. "It's just kind of the world we live in right now, but we still have a long season ahead of us. As of right now, we are really only missing one game off it, but it's a region one, so it's important. It could have been a lot worse though. The season's not over because of it."
Collums said he was unsure of what the protocol would be with missing a division game and whether it was supposed to be made up or not.
"I haven't seen what happens when a region game is missed, but I'm not sure how it could be made up," he said. "The region has so many teams in it, and there's not a whole lot to play with there on the schedule. Our week that we don't have a division game scheduled, they are playing one."
Smithville will be able to come out of quarantine on Sept. 15 and will open the season on the road on Sept. 18 at Biggersville.
Saltillo also lost its seasons opener against Itawamba AHS when some of its players tested positive.