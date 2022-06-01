A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Smithville graduates prepare to toss their caps during May 19's graduation ceremony.
Chloe Summerford and Orlandria Smith share a hug after tossing their caps at Smithville's graduation May 19.
Smithville graduate Kyla Ratliff smiles at principal Dr. Chad O'Brian as he presents her with her diploma.
Drew Gideon, Dayton Hipps and Jake Jarrett pray during the prayer to close Smithville's graduation.
Kamilah Ware, Bo Harlow and Thomae Pearson turn their tassels after being announced as Smithville graduates.
Carleigh Armstrong and Ella Browning sing the alma mater during Smithville's graduation.
Smithville graduate Dylan Christian smiles at senior sponsor Kim Payne before marching in for the processional for their graduation on May 19.
Smithville valedictorian Adam Harmon gives his speech.
Managing Editor
Melissa is the managing editor for the Monroe County Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 3:18 pm
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.