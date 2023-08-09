WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, left, poses with Smithville Board of Aldermen members, Natural Standifer, Allen Cooley, Leigh Skinner and Jimmy Dabbs, and Mayor Phil Goodwin after the dedication of Matt Laubhan Drive.
SMITHVILLE – Twelve years ago, WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan didn’t realize the impact his career would make on the viewing area when he relocated from Texas to Tupelo. Less than three weeks into his new position at the TV station, he didn’t fathom reporting on a deadly storm April 27, 2011 that would forever change Smithville.
The town showed its appreciation for his commitment in helping people be weather-aware and furthermore saving lives with the dedication of Matt Laubhan Drive July 29.
“What do you say when someone names a street after you? That’s not something you never think will happen,” Laubhan said. “It’s an incredible honor. I’m incredibly humbled.”
The road, which intersects with Highway 25, is located between Dollar General and Seminole Suds car wash. The road sign bears Laubhan’s name, along with images of a funnel cloud and his signature tie and suspenders.
Town clerk Kim Johnson read his bio, which included his upbringing in a small Kansas town and his education at the University of Kansas. Laubhan reflected on growing up across the street from a tornado siren and posed questions about life events that led him to pursue meteorology and ultimately serve in north Mississippi.
“So you became a meteorologist because you’re originally just scared of the basement and all the smells that go along with it or that you became a meteorologist because your mom is scared to death of tornadoes?,” he said. “Or that you became a meteorologist because your dad was a fire inspector and worked his whole life not to make money but to save lives?”
In referencing other life moments, Laubhan talked about falling in love with his wife, Emily Leonard, while working in Texas and how she encouraged him to follow God’s will after he received a job offer at WTVA. She received her own sign to make the move to Mississippi as well.
“Two and a half weeks later after being on the air, a devastating tornado kills so many – one of so many bad tornadoes and you go, ‘God, why? I understand why I’m here but why would that happen?’
“After spending a week studying that deadly tornado that came through this exact spot, another tornado takes that same path and being compelled to say a prayer to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to save those people, maybe that is the reason why I’m here. Maybe all the other things that seem random and silly and dumb, maybe the reason why we are here is because there’s someone more important than us using all the bad and good for His will,” Laubhan said, recognizing his faith.
Mayor Phil Goodwin expressed his appreciation to Laubhan for his life-saving work predicting weather.
“The WTVA Weather Authority team has received numerous awards and distinctions over the years, even being formally recognized by the Mississippi Senate for their life-saving severe weather coverage,” Johnson said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.