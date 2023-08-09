mcj-2023-08-09-news-matt-laubhan-drive

WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, left, poses with Smithville Board of Aldermen members, Natural Standifer, Allen Cooley, Leigh Skinner and Jimmy Dabbs, and Mayor Phil Goodwin after the dedication of Matt Laubhan Drive.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

SMITHVILLE – Twelve years ago, WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan didn’t realize the impact his career would make on the viewing area when he relocated from Texas to Tupelo. Less than three weeks into his new position at the TV station, he didn’t fathom reporting on a deadly storm April 27, 2011 that would forever change Smithville.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you