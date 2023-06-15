Ridge Mills, son of Smithville police officer Eric Mills, poses with Mayor Phil Goodwin and Kay Moffett during last week's Smithville Board of Aldermen meeting. Moffett expressed appreciation to the Mills for their response to a medical emergency she recently had.
SMITHVILLE – June 6’s board of aldermen meeting focused on heroes, from both first responder and weather prediction standpoints.
Smithville citizen Kay Moffett expressed her appreciation to the police department for swift action to come to her rescue following an emergency. She credited Smithville police officer Eric Mills and his son, Ridge.
“I had a medical emergency at my home, and Eric Mills arrived before a family member even hung up the phone after calling 911. Officer Eric Mills had his son, Ridge, with him, and Ridge was there for me the whole time. He’s my hometown hero,” she said.
Ridge was honored during last week’s meeting with his family. He dressed as a police officer to receive accolades and pose for pictures.
“Ridge and my son, Brandon, have a mutual affection for wrestling. They travel together to attend meets and professional events. Brandon is Ridge’s hero,” Moffett said.
In another topic honoring a localized hero, Smithville is gearing up to name a local street in honor of WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan.
“We’re going to order a bigger than usual sign reading ‘Matt Laubhan Drive.’ He’s excited about it. We want to make a big deal about it,” said Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson.
Plans for the celebration are on hold until Johnson finds out when the sign can be made and delivered.
In other business, the board adopted Ordinance 132 establishing a franchise fee of 5 percent of gross income to be collected from MaxxSouth Broadband.
“It generates income for the town without saying that you raised taxes,” said board attorney Jeff Navarro.
Discussion was also held about making a donation for the Cross of Christ of Monroe County project. Per Navarro’s advice, the donation will be made by the Smithville Events Committee rather than by the Town of Smithville. Donations will be collected at community events, including July 1’s Sparks in the Park.
Mayor Phil Goodwin also received the board’s permission to pursue acquisition for equipment needed by the town, including a submersible pump and a bush hog. The pump qualifies for reimbursement with federal funds dispersed as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Discussion was also held regarding local properties that have not been maintained. Items of concern include overgrown vegetation and piles of debris remaining after building demolition that have not been hauled away.
“We’ll be checking on it but we’ve got to be legal,” Goodwin said.
He also said a grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held for Longhorns and Lace June 17 at 10 a.m.
