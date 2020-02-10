According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Wesley Brandon Hacker, 37, of Smithville was arrested by deputies Feb. 9 and charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence after witnesses reported seeing a female passenger pushed out of a moving vehicle near the Hatley area.
The victim was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Emergency Room by concerned citizens, where she was treated for her injuries.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set Hacker’s bond at $75,000.