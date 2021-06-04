Phil Goodwin
Following the April 27, 2011 tornado, Smithville lost roughly a third of its population – from 942 to 630 residents. The town has since gained nearly 100 residents with several homes currently under construction. If elected mayor, explain your approach to attracting more families to reside in Smithville.
Smithville is a great town to live in. We have a great school for children to set their education. We have several churches to choose from to worship at. We welcome anyone to move here. We have several houses being built now and lots of land for sale to build houses on. We ask families to come grow with us.
The future is bright for Smithville. If I’m elected mayor of Smithville, I will keep working to bring more families to Smithville.
Being that so many people in Smithville drive to Amory or Fulton for goods and services, what would be on your wish list in attracting more commerce to Smithville and how do you plan to achieve that goal?
I have been an alderman for the Town of Smithville since Nov. 14, 2019. My main goal has been to get a grocery store in Smithville. I hope it will come true soon. We need more business in Smithville. Smithville needs more restaurants. We needed updates on our city parks to provide a place for children to play. We need more industry. That would attract more people to move here. My plan for the future is to achieve that goal as your next mayor.
If elected, what would you like for your legacy to be after four years?
My legacy after four years is that Phil Goodwin worked every day to make Smithville grow. I am retired and plan to be a mayor who will work for the growth of Smithville.
I have lived my life in Smithville and the Smithville area. This is my home, and I am proud that Smithville is my home.
June 8, please vote for Phil Goodwin for mayor. Let’s work together to make Smithville grow.
Nancy Bishop
Following the April 27, 2011 tornado, Smithville lost roughly a third of its population – from 942 to 630 residents. The town has since gained nearly 100 residents with several homes currently under construction. If elected mayor, explain your approach to attracting more families to reside in Smithville.
As mayor, I will continue to promote Smithville as a wonderful place to live and to raise a family. I have many goals and will strive to reach every one. Smithville is already a great place for families with an excellent school, a low crime rate and a friendly atmosphere. Mayor Cowley and the current board have worked diligently to accommodate businesses, residents and investors.
My main goal is to market Smithville. I will improve our parks, maintain playground equipment, add a walking track and possibly even a dog walk. Another goal is a disc golf course and a volleyball court. I’d like to also improve our Memorial Park area and pavilion to include more areas for family reunions, weddings, festivals, etc.
As mayor, I will not be a “sit at the desk all the time” mayor; I will be a hands-on, proactive and involved mayor and will continually motivate the residents of Smithville to join together and grow our town. I will search for grants to meet Smithville’s needs and will take classes to learn to write these grants. I will create a garden club and welcome committee that will greet each new resident/family with important information regarding Smithville’s churches, restaurants, school businesses and local government. As mayor, I will continue working hard today for Smithville’s tomorrow!
Being that so many people in Smithville drive to Amory or Fulton for goods and services, what would be on your wish list in attracting more commerce to Smithville and how do you plan to achieve that goal?
I have a long wish list, topped off by a grocery store. Mayor Cowley and the current board have a grocery market in the works already. Smithville also needs a bank. Even if not a full service bank, a branch office with an outside ATM would suffice. With the construction of homes, apartments and businesses, a full service bank would be great for our town.
We already have a few people talking about opening a beauty shop and laundromat, which I am very excited about. I will get our park and rec. department active next year and I’ve already had someone reach out about doing that! My wish list also includes more restaurants, an attorney’s office, florists, an antique shop and a coffee shop. There are so many possibilities for Smithville.
In marketing, I will use all my networking skills, media outlets and contacts to attract more businesses and investors to Smithville. I have contacts and a good working/friendly relationship with Three Rivers Development; the Monroe County Board of Supervisors; and elected officials from local and state governments, including aldermen and mayors of other towns with whom I can reach out to.
I will apply for grants so we are able to have things that our town needs, including bathrooms at the parks and equipment for all departments. I look forward to all the events and festivals that our event committee has plans for. I will keep our town website current with any news for our citizens. I will meet with citizens for them to voice their concerns, ideas, suggestions, etc. I will have walks scheduled for our citizens to meet at the walking track weekly to walk and fellowship together. I hope to engage our elderly citizens to take advantage of this time to exercise and enjoy fellowship with neighbors.
If elected, what would you like for your legacy to be after four years?
As mayor, I pray my legacy would be, “When she was elected her first term, she hit the ground running, improving and growing Smithville and did not let up. She put all her knowledge, skills and energy into making Smithville a greater place to live, visit and raise a family. If something needed to be done, she didn’t mind doing it herself and never complained. She loved the Town of Smithville and loved the people of Smithville! She was always humble, kind and ready to help anyone she could. Mayor Bishop brought life and hometown spirit back to Smithville! The tornado may have put Smithville on life support, but Mayor Bishop breathed life back into this town.” #SmithvilleStrong #PrayforSmithville