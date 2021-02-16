Meteorologist Johnny Parker of Smithville released the following weather report for the next wave of winter weather predicted for this week:
All of North Mississippi is under a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.
I’m expecting snow and sleet totals of around 2 inches, with current ice expectations of 1/10 to 3/10s of an inch. I don’t really see much in the way of snow for North Mississippi from this and if anything else more freezing rain/sleet issues.
This will just add insult to injury on what has already fallen and create major travel issues once again.
I do expect the winter storm watch to be upgraded to a winter storm warning and maybe another ice storm warning for a few counties.